American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) CAO Kathleen Carbone Sells 7,757 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.