American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.40 million.

American Superconductor Trading Down 9.5 %

AMSC opened at $8.77 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

