American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.11. 1,073,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,687. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

