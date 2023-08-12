American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

