Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $262.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

