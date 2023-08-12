Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on AMGN
Amgen Stock Performance
AMGN opened at $262.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.