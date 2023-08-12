Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.