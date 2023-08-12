Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

