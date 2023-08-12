Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:AMPX opened at $6.04 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

