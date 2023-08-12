Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
