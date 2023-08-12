Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $16.00

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,192 shares of company stock worth $1,043,365. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.