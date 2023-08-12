Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $58.86

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FR opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 185,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

