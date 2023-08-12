Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $89.38

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,924 shares of company stock worth $4,602,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.