Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $57.67

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of -0.40. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $127,170.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,123.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at $51,991,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,893,179. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,412,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

