Analyzing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and TGI Solar Power Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $81.41 million 2.45 -$4.67 million $0.12 27.59 TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TGI Solar Power Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emeren Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05% TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Emeren Group and TGI Solar Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.6% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emeren Group and TGI Solar Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emeren Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 179.46%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Summary

Emeren Group beats TGI Solar Power Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

