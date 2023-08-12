Ankr Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $241.75 million and $6.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.35 or 1.00026831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02411809 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $7,695,045.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

