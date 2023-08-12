Ann Mcdaniel Sells 8,735 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MTCH opened at $44.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
