Ann Mcdaniel Sells 8,735 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTCH opened at $44.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.



Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

