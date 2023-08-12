ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $269.55 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $219.33 and a 12-month high of $396.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.