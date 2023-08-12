ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $269.55 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $219.33 and a 12-month high of $396.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

