Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Up 450.0% in July

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $20,002,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth $513,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Shares of NYSE:APGB opened at $10.40 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

