Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.