Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 89,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,632. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

