Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.80-$9.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 286,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,055. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

