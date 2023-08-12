Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.80-$9.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.58. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

