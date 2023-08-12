Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 286,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.58. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

