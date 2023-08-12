Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

