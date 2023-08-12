Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of APTO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 39,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,497. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

