Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

