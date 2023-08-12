Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,656 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.05. The stock had a trading volume of 690,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,642. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average is $465.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

