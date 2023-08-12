Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,287 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 24.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 52,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,545. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

