Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after acquiring an additional 386,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.76. 1,576,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.89. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

