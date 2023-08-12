Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 3,611,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,437. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

