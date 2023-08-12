Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.11. The company had a trading volume of 625,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.