Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4,194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.67. 838,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

