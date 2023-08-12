Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,726. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.