Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 429.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

