AR Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

