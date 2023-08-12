Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $39.94. Aramark shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 3,284,712 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Aramark’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

