Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 5%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32. 106,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 271,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Arcimoto Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 153.02% and a negative net margin of 782.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

Arcimoto Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.