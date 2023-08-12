Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 5%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32. 106,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 271,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 153.02% and a negative net margin of 782.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.
