Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,059,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 132,592 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 157,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,632. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
