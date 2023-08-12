Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $804,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22,589.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $204.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.