Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.99. 1,484,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

