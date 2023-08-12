Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Primis Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 35,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,461. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

