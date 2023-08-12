Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

ARDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 47,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,079. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

