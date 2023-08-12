Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Argo Group International

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.69 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.