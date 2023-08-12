Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,874,924 coins and its circulating supply is 174,874,808 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.