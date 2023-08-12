Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

