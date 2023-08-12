Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 189,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 459,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

