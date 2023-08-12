ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.