Associated Banc Corp Acquires 735 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 197,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.5% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.