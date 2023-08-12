Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

