Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,203. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

