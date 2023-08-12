Associated Banc Corp Buys 112 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day moving average is $398.56. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

